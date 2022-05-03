SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Make it back-to-back years for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL Western Conference Finals.

Sioux City entered game three of their conference semifinal with Waterloo needing a win to keep their season alive, and needing their offense to match their defense. Alex Tracy put up a dominant showing in between the pipes, shutting down all 16 of the Black Hawks’ shot attempts, while getting three goals from his offense to give the Muskies the win.

Sioux City will face Tri-Cities in the Western Conference Finals, which are slated to go from May 5 through the 12th.