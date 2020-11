SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – It’s been a fun offseason for the Sioux City Muskteers so far.

After a perfect 7-0 record in the preseason, the best in over 20 years for the club, Sioux City enters the new year with high expectations. In the offseason three players on the team’s current roster were selected in the NHL draft, showing just how talented this year’s team could be.

The Muskies open their season Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 hosting Tri-City.