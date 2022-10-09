SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After an 0-2 start to the 2022 season, the Sioux City Musketeers were back in town Saturday night for its home opener hosting the Des Moines Buccaneers. But before any slapshots were had, the Muskies were given a warm welcome by the Tyson faithful and a special reveal for the 2022 Clark Cup champions.

Following player introductions and starting lineup announcements, curtains were pulled on the new USHL Western Conference Playoff and Clark Cup Championship banners. Shortly after, former Muskies General Manager and current Los Angeles Kings scout Andy Johnson donned puck drop honors, with the Clark Cup itself right by his side.

The first periods saw many shots on goal but nothing to show for from either team, until Des Moines’ Henry Bartle broke the ice late in the second period on a power play goal to give the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead.

But Sioux City didn’t sulk. The Muskies answered less than two minutes later on a Colin Kessler deflection to tie it 1-1. The game would stay knotted at 1’s at the end of the period.

Des Moines though struck gold early in the third period via Lubomir Kupco on their second power play goal of the game for a 2-1 edge. That proved to be the decided in game, as the Buccaneers held on for the 2-1 win.

The Musketeers (0-3) are back in action Friday, October 14th at the Tyson Events Center. Puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm in a battle with the Fargo Force.