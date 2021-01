The Sioux City Musketeers had plenty of chances to score, but just couldn’t seem to find the back of the net in their 1-0 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Musketeers managed 28 shots on goal, including 11 in the first period, but they weren’t able to beat Stampede goalkeeper Trent Burnham once.

The lone goal in the game came in the first period, when Luke Toporowski pushed in a pass from Brandon Chabrier. The loss puts Sioux City at 10-12-1.