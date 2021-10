SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After three years with the Sioux City Musketeers, Kirkland Irey has been named the team’s 2021-22 team captain for their 50th season.

Musketeer Nation! We present to you, your 50th anniversary season 2021-22 Captain, and Alternate captain’s pic.twitter.com/RJm9Mtwcgk — Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) October 10, 2021

Irey will be joined by the team’s alternative captains, Mikey Adamson, Griffin Ludtke, Tabor Heaslip, and Grant Slukynsky.

The Musketeers hit the ice for their fifth game of the season on Saturday, October 16 in Sioux Falls at 7:05.