SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have been making some noise early in the season as its nine wins are tied for the fourth-most in the USHL, giving Sioux City an opportunity to take first place from Fargo this weekend.

Sioux City has won four of its last five games, including three of those at home to improve the team’s record to 6-1 in games played at the Tyson Events center this season. But, it’ll be a challenge as Fargo has just one loss on the season coming into the weekend.

Pacing the Muskies is the team’s leading goal scorer in Kaden Shahan, scoring 13 goals in 16 games while extending his points streak to eight games.

A big challenge for Sioux City and they say they are ready for the opportunity.

“This whole week, we’ve been preparing for these three games. We have a three-and-three this weekend, so it’s going to be a bit of a battle on the body. But, I think going into Fargo and playing them in a back-to-back, we’ve just got to stick to our systems, play our game and get that win.” Sioux City defenseman Sam Court said. “It’s obviously tight in the standings, so just play our game and stick to our system and I think we’ll be good.”

Sioux City takes on Fargo in North Dakota on Friday night and at the Tyson Events Center at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.