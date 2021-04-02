Musketeers make it six-straight wins after overtime victory over Lincoln

The Sioux City Musketeers came back from a goal down for their sixth consecutive win on Friday, beating the Lincoln Stars 2-1 in overtime.

Lincoln’s Cole Craft scored six minutes into the game off of a ricochet to put the Stars up 1-0. The Musketeers were scoreless through two as Stars’ goalkeeper Aiden McCarthy denied every Sioux City chance. That 1-0 score held until midway through the third period, when forward Chase Bradley received a pass from Justin Hryckowian and scored over McCarthy’s shoulder.

After a scoreless end to the third, the game went into an overtime period. Sioux City went on the power play 26 seconds into the extra session and Bennett Schimek scored the game-winning goal 1:14 later.

Akira Schmid finished with 17 saves as the Musketeers improve to 25-20-1 overall. The two teams will rematch Saturday night in Lincoln with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.