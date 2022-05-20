MADISON, WI (KCAU) — Sioux City scored early, and late to clinch a game three 3-2 victory in the Clark Cup Finals in their first road game of the series against Madison.

The Musketeers opened the scoring just over four minutes into the opening period in Madison, with Bennet Schimek connecting with Dylan James for the game’s opening score. The Capitols answered with a pair of goals in the last seven minutes of the first period for a 2-1 lead that they held until late in the second, when Ben Doran scored off a rebound for Sioux City for a 2-2 tie entering the third. The score remained deadlocked throughout the third, until James scored his second goal of the game off a rebound to give the Musketeers their game-winner.

Sioux City can clinch the Clark Cup title in game four on Saturday night in Madison with a 7:00 puck drop.