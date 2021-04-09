Musketeers keep hot streak up, take down Des Moines 4-1

The Sioux City Musketeers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Tyson Events Center on Friday night.

Justin Hryckowian opened up the scoring with a goal in the first period, and the Muskies followed it up with another goal a little over halfway through the second off the stick of Chase Bradley. The Bucs responded before the end of the second to make it a 2-1 game after two.

In the third, the Musketeers added two more goals from Matteo Costantini and Carter Loney to put the game out of reach.

