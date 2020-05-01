Musketeers’ Jimenez named to USHL All-Rookie First Team

Musketeers Defenseman Christian Jimenez was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season. Jimenez was the leading scorer of all Rookie defenseman with 7G and 21A on the season.

“Christian is a perfect example of a player whose dedication to the team has led to individual accolades.” said Musketeers GM Andy Johnson. “He was willing to do whatever it took for our team to have success and it’s nice to see the rest of the league understand his value to our organization. We’re extremely proud of him being named to the All-Rookie team and can’t wait to see what he can do in year number two.”

Jimenez is making a name for himself in his first USHL season. Despite missing the end of the shortened season with an injury, Jimenez still established himself as a defensemen to be recond with as one of the best at the junior level.

“Christian embraced the challenges of the USHL as a young leader and major competitor. He is a great teammate that combines skill, hockey sense and compete daily on and off the ice.” said Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand. “Jimmy is situationally solid for any scenario from even strength, power play to penalty kill that he has tremendous value as player! The best is yet to come!”