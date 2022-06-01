SIOUX CITY, IA — The United States Hockey League named Sioux City Musketeers forward Dylan James the League’s Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

League awards are voted on by each Member Club’s General Manager after each Club nominates their players for awards.

The University of North Dakota commit finished the 2021-22 regular season with a USHL-leading 61 points (28-33-61) to lead all rookies in 62 games played. James paced all rookies in all three main scoring categories with 61 points, 33 assists and 28 goals. Among all skaters, the Calgary, Alberta native finished tied for 12th in goals and tied for 17th in points. Historically, James’ 28 goals and 61 points are tied for 12th and 13th, respectively, in USHL Tier I seasons among rookie skaters.

“It’s a crazy feeling. I have to thank my coaches, teammates and the Sioux City organization that helped me out,” James says. “As the year went on I started to gain more confidence and get more comfortable and everything was rolling with the guys around me. Obviously to win the Clark Cup and now to be honored with Rookie of the Year is an amazing feeling and I couldn’t be prouder of how our team played this season.”

James becomes the fourth Musketeer player to win the award in the USHL modern era joining Tyler Palmiscno, Max Pacioretty, and Jake Guentzel.

James was named USHL Forward of the Week twice this season, including during the Clark Cup Final as he finished the Playoffs with eight points (5-3-8) in 10 games, helping lead the Musketeers to the Clark Cup Championship. He is just the fourth USHL Rookie of the Year to be a part of the Clark Cup winning team in the same season, joining current NHL forwards Kieffer Bellows (Sioux Falls Stampede, 2014-15), Johnny Gaudreau (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2010-11), Anders Lee (Green Bay Gamblers, 2009-10) and Kyle Okposo (Des Moines Buccaneers, 2005-06).

Sioux City Musketeers Goaltender Alex Tracy has been named the USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year. The award is chosen from a pool of American-born goaltenders who play at the junior level.

Tracy led the Musketeers to their first Clark Cup Championship in 20 years after posting an 8-2 post season record with a 0.937 save percentage, 1.59 goals against average, and 3 shutouts. The Chicago native was also named the 2022 Clark Cup Playoff MVP.

Tracy was also terrific for Sioux City during the regular season going 27-10-3 as the Muskies top goalie with a 2.50 GAA, 0.896 SV%, and 3 shutouts. He’ll continue his hockey career at Minnesota State Mankato.

“It’s such an honor. The guys played great in front of me, and they deserve most of the credit. I had a chance to look at some of the recent winners of this award and it’s very humbling,” Tracy said. “I’m so grateful for everyone that got me here to Sioux City and I couldn’t have done it without their support.”