Musketeers introduce Travis Morgan as new CEO

SIOUX CITY – Sometimes dreams do come true.

That was the premise on Wednesday as Travis Morgan was introduced as the Sioux City Musketeers first CEO. Morgan, a Walthill native, grew up a big Muskies fan, and had aspirations of playing one day in the green and gold. After a career working for several different companies as a sports reporter in Sioux City, Travis made stops at WinnaVegas Resort, and most recently was the Sioux City Symphony’s first ever CEO, before getting to work for his hometown team.

The Musketeers open their season on November 7, hosting Tri-City.