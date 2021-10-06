Musketeers hope to maintain hot start to season after home opener win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers opened their 2021 home slate on Saturday with a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls, which was a good sight to see for Sioux City fans after a slow start in 2020.

The Musketeers ended last year as the league’s hottest team, making it to the conference finals. However, last season, the Muskies started 4-7, and it didn’t look like the team would make a deep playoff run.



However, head coach Luke Strand credits his team’s late season success to their early season struggles and hopes this year they won’t need any of those same lessons.

“Everyone wants, you remember what you finished like, you forget what it felt like in the beginning. You’re always looking for the returning players to elevate, and take on roles they didn’t have, that substantial part of the play really. And vice versa, you’re looking for new guys to try and fill voids right away. So one thing I can tell you is that we left last year with such an impactful piece of culture growth, that I’m beyond comfortable knowing how far it is right now,” Strand said.

Friday’s game at Omaha has been postponed due to issues with the rink, meaning the team’s next game will be Saturday when they hit the road for Fargo with a 6 p.m. start.