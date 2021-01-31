Musketeers hang on in overtime to beat rival Sioux Falls

For the second time this year, the Sioux City Musketeers went to overtime against Sioux Falls. But this time the Musketeers came out on top, taking down their rival 3-2 on Sunday.

After a scoreless first period, Sioux Falls’ Garrett Pinoniemi scored 11 seconds into the second. Then, with three minutes to go before the next intermission, Brian Carrabes connected on a long pass to Kirklan Irey who sent a shot past Stampede goalkeeper Noah Grannan.

The tie held until midway through the third period when Sioux Falls’ Daniel Russell scored, giving the Stampede a 2-1 lead. But four minutes later Doug Grimes beat Grannan for his second goal of the weekend, forcing the game into overtime.

Chase Bradley committed a holding penalty in the overtime period. After the penalty was killed, Bradley came out of the penalty box, tracked down a loose puck in Stampede territory, and scored the game-winning goal.