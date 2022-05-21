Madison, WI (KCAU) — It was a win that will forever live in infamy among Musketeer fans. After three periods, and nearly six extra minutes, the Sioux City Musketeers claimed the 2022 Clark Cup off the stick of forward Nick Pierre.

Sioux City and Madison struggled to break a scoreless tie through two periods, but the Musketeers ultimately broke through with the game’s opening score from Charlie Schoen with 8:40 left in the game. The Capitols quickly answered, needing less than three minutes to answer with their own goal to knot it at 1-1. Neither team could score again in regulation, forcing overtime.

In the extra session, the first team to score would win the game, as Madison looked to force a game five, while Sioux City looked to clinch. With over five and a half minutes gone, the Musketeers’ first shot on net was no good, but forward Nick Pierre was in perfect position for the rebound, slipping it past Simon Latkoczy’s legs for the game-winning goal.