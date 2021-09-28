Musketeers’ goalies look to step up after departure of USHL Goaltender of the Year Schmid

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday, the Musketeers return to the ice to begin the new season after one one of the most memorable end of year runs in team history last season. However, as all teams talk about during this time of year, it’s a brand new season.

The biggest change for the muskies will be between the pipes with Akira Schmid now moved on to the New Jersey Devils’ system after being the USHL’s Goaltender of the Year last season. In his absence, Alex Tracy and 2021 first round pick Axel Mangbo are set to step in the net to replace Schmid while this will be Mangbo’s first time in the states.

Tracy was the back-up goaltender last season, playing in 18 games with a 9-7 record and an .889 save percentage, leaving head coach Luke Strand with a pair of promising options at goalie.

“I think we’ll platoon here early and give ourselves an opportunity. You know ax being a European player, he’s got to get comfortable here. Trace being a returner, there’s probably going to be some big games that he’s just more familiar with that we’re going to get him in. And at the start of the season, it’s probably not fair to put trace in the first game of the year, but the experience said go for it,” said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand.

“Akira was such a good teammate. One of my favorite goalie partners of all time. Playing with him was such an honor, and just being able to learn from him every day in practice and see his work ethic, and just how calm and poised he was. Definitely looking to take some of that into this year, and hopefully replicate what he was able to do last year,” Tracy said.

Muskies and the Sioux Falls Stampede drop the puck on the 50th season in team history in five days at the Tyson at 6:05 p.m.