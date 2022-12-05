SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers made a big splash on the trade market, brining in an experienced USHL player to Sioux City in a three-team trade with the hope his scoring presence can elevate the play of the Muskies as they’ve won five of their last seven games.

The Muskies acquired Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Tyler Hotson and a 2023 Phase 1 7th round draft pick in a 3-team deal with the Lumberjacks and Omaha. The Stratford, Ontario native is in his second USHL season and he has taken a step up this season during his time with Muskegon, etching his name toward the top of the Lumberjacks’ point leaderboard.

The RPI commit has already made an impact in Sioux City threads, scoring 1 goal and tallying an assist in his first 2 games, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect while adjusting to his new team.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome. These guys have been great welcoming me. Coaches have been great and obviously first practice now was good. It was hard and intense. I think obviously some scoring and a little bit of energy every night. I just hope to bring a lot to the table here and hopefully bring a championship back to Sioux City,” Hotson said.

“He’s a driven player. He cares about his team. He cares about winning and he cares about contributing. So, I do think fans that come out will see him play a good offensive role for us,” Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner said.