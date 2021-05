A big three-goal period from the Fargo Force put them ahead in Game One of the USHL Western Conference Finals. Not even a second-period line-brawl could turn the tide for the Muskies, as they’d only muster up one goal for the entire game. Now the series moves to Fargo for a must-win Game 2 on Saturday, May 8. If the Musketeers force a Game Three, the final game will be back in Sioux City on May 10.