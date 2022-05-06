KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Sioux City Muskteers rallied from a 4-1 deficit in Friday night’s game one of the USHL Western Conference finals versus Tri-City for a 5-4 win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Musketeers complete comeback to steal game one of Western Conference Finals
by: JAKE JONES
Posted:
Updated:
