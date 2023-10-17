SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers were defeated 6-4 by Sioux Falls in the Empirical Foods Kids Game at the Tyson Events Center. 3,600 kids from schools around Siouxland were in attendance.

Sioux City trailed 2-0 in the first period until Sam Court scored the first goal of the game for the Musketeers to cut the deficit in half.

The Stampede outscored the Musketeers 3-1 in the second period, taking a 5-2 lead into the third period. Gavin Garry scored his first goal of the season while Kaden Shahan netted his team-best sixth of the year in the third period, but the team’s rally came up short.

Sioux City will be back in action on October 21st at 7 p.m. at home against Lincoln in the Pink in the Rink game