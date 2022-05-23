SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers’ fans made sure their Muskies never felt too far from home in the Clark Cup playoffs, even on the road. And after Sioux City claimed its first Clark Cup championship on Saturday night in Madison, Wisconsin, the Musketeers finally got to celebrate with their fans properly on Monday.

Hundreds gathered to cheer on Sioux City as players, coaches, front office members, and even the team’s bus driver took to the stage to celebrate the team’s first Clark Cup since 2002. After everyone was done speaking, fans were able to take pictures with the Clark Cup, and meet players for autographs.