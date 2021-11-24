Musketeers beat Fargo for fourth win in five games

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers got a bounce-back win on Wednesday night over Fargo 3-2 for their fourth win in five games.

The first period belonged to Sioux City as the Musketeers attempted ten shots on goal, with Charlie Schoen getting the team’s first score for a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period the Muskies doubled it up on a wrister from Nick Pierre nearly halfway through the period for a 2-0 lead entering the final frame.

In the third Fargo finally broke through, scoring two goals in the first nine minutes of the period, before Schoen picked up the game winner with 11 minutes left in regulation.

The Musketeers play again Saturday, November 27th in Sioux Falls.