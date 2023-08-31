SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have put the finishing touches on its coaching staff, bringing in a pair of new faces to the bench ahead of the team’s September 21st opener.

Michael Gerson has been tabbed as the Muskies’ Associate Head Coach, coming to Sioux City after serving as the head coach for the Chatham University men’s hockey program.

Jacob Pritchard will fill an assistant coaching spot. The Michigan native was most recently a volunteer assistant coach at UMass Amherst. Pritchard has USHL experience, playing in 55 games while winning a Clark Cup title in 2014.

