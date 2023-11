SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers have acquired defenseman Owen Keefe and a 2024 Phase I 6th round draft pick from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for a 2024 Phase I 3rd round pick and a 2024 Phase II 3rd round pick.

Keefe, who is committed to play at Boston University, has notched four goals and 13 assists in 70 career games with the Lumberjacks.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Musketeers