Musketeer defensiveman Shai Buium goes to Detroit as 36th pick in the NHL Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. (KCAU) – It was a BOOY-AH kind of day for Shai Buium as the defensiveman was the first player off the board for the Sioux City Musketeers in the NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old left shooter was traded up and selected as the 36th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings, a trade involving the Vegas Golden Knights where they received the 38th and 128th pick in exchange. Buium played in 50 games for the Musketeers, garnering four goals and 22 assists during his time.

Two more Musketeers would be drafted in the seventh round. Owen McLaughlin was taken as the 206th pick to the Philadelphia Flyers and defensiveman and Daniel Laatsch was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 215th overall pick.