Murray’s career high 29 points leads Iowa to rout over Western Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for Iowa (5-0). Tony Perkins added 15 points and Kris Murray had 12. Keegan Murray converted a three-point play for his 29th point of the game with about 16 minutes remaining that stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 60-30. Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Western Michigan (1-3).