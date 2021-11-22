Murray’s career high 29 points leads Iowa to rout over Western Michigan

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives past Western Michigan forward Markeese Hastings (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 109-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for Iowa (5-0). Tony Perkins added 15 points and Kris Murray had 12. Keegan Murray converted a three-point play for his 29th point of the game with about 16 minutes remaining that stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 60-30. Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Western Michigan (1-3).

