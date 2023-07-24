COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KCAU) – Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Sacramento Kings standout Keegan Murray was named to the 2023 USA Men’s Select Team. Murray is one of 14 players named to the team, joining Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Langston Galloway, Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) among others.

The NBA All-Rookie First Team selection became the league’s all-time rookie three-point leader with 206 three-pointers. Murray and the USA Select Team will gather in Las Vegas from Aug. 3-6 to train alongside the USA Men’s Basketball National Team ahead of the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup set to begin on Aug. 25 in Manila.