MRAC Wrestling Conference Tournament highlights and scores

106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 2nd Place – Jadyn Friedrichs of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Conner Peterson of LeMars
- 4th Place – Connor Hytrek of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – Jackson Hansen of Sioux City West
1st Place Match
- Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 16-7, Fr. over Jadyn Friedrichs (Sioux City East) 18-9, Fr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Conner Peterson (LeMars) 23-10, So. over Connor Hytrek (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 14-19, So. (MD 13-0)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Hansen (Sioux City West) 11-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Fehl of Sioux City East
- 2nd Place – Parker Herzog of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Cam Keokenchahn of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 4th Place – Bailey Brady of LeMars
1st Place Match
- Nick Fehl (Sioux City East) 21-11, Jr. over Parker Herzog (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 20-18, Fr. (Dec 14-7)
3rd Place Match
- Cam Keokenchahn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 19-21, Fr. over Bailey Brady (LeMars) 5-18, So. (Fall 3:05)
5th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Luke Brockelsby of Sioux City East
- 2nd Place – Blake Dirksen of LeMars
- 3rd Place – Seth Frush of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 4th Place – Alex Mendoza of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
- 5th Place – Blake Hansen of Sioux City West
1st Place Match
- Luke Brockelsby (Sioux City East) 12-21, Fr. over Blake Dirksen (LeMars) 24-7, Sr. (Fall 1:10)
3rd Place Match
- Seth Frush (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 20-15, Sr. over Alex Mendoza (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-2, So. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
- Blake Hansen (Sioux City West) 13-16, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nick Walters of Sioux City North
- 2nd Place – Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 3rd Place – Sir Brandon Watts of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 4th Place – Taylor Owens of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – Jesus Sanchez of Sioux City East
- 6th Place – Hayden Kramer of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Nick Walters (Sioux City North) 20-1, Sr. over Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 32-8, So. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 27-7, Fr. over Taylor Owens (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 12-21, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-2))
5th Place Match
- Jesus Sanchez (Sioux City East) 7-17, Fr. over Hayden Kramer (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 0-3, So. (Fall 2:57)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 2nd Place – Vinney Pomerson of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Jake McGowan of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 4th Place – Logan Williams of Sioux City North
- 5th Place – Daniel Hinds of LeMars
- 6th Place – Jose Avalos of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 34-8, So. over Vinney Pomerson (Sioux City East) 17-12, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
- Jake McGowan (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 20-10, Jr. over Logan Williams (Sioux City North) 19-13, Jr. (Fall 1:28)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Hinds (LeMars) 19-13, Sr. over Jose Avalos (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 4-20, So. (Fall 2:23)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Marcus Headid of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 2nd Place – Darrel Torres of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Ethan Gilmore of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 4th Place – Aiden Keller of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – Chance Cruz of Sioux City North
- 6th Place – Keegan Kayser of LeMars
1st Place Match
- Marcus Headid (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 32-12, Sr. over Darrel Torres (Sioux City East) 26-14, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Ethan Gilmore (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 19-13, Sr. over Aiden Keller (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
5th Place Match
- Chance Cruz (Sioux City North) 15-19, Sr. over Keegan Kayser (LeMars) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 3:53)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jude Ryan of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 2nd Place – Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 3rd Place – Alex Allen of LeMars
- 4th Place – Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West
- 5th Place – Cade Klingensmith of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 6th Place – Jose Sanchez of Sioux City East
1st Place Match
- Jude Ryan (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 37-4, Sr. over Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 29-6, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Alex Allen (LeMars) 25-11, Fr. over Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) 20-8, Sr. (SV-1 13-11)
5th Place Match
- Cade Klingensmith (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 7-16, Fr. over Jose Sanchez (Sioux City East) 8-24, Jr. (Fall 1:27)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Sudtelgte of LeMars
- 2nd Place – Tyler Schenkelberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 3rd Place – Bryce Harpenau of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 4th Place – Cameron Sorensen of Sioux City North
- 5th Place – Matt Long of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Jackson Sudtelgte (LeMars) 23-10, Sr. over Tyler Schenkelberg (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 19-9, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Bryce Harpenau (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 16-13, Sr. over Cameron Sorensen (Sioux City North) 16-15, Jr. (Fall 5:09)
5th Place Match
- Matt Long (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 9-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 2nd Place – Jason Sudtelgte of LeMars
- 3rd Place – Tamen Brand of Sioux City East
- 4th Place – Carter Aldrich of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 5th Place – Desmond Grace of Sioux City North
- 6th Place – Noah Thooft of Sioux City West
1st Place Match
- Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 36-2, Sr. over Jason Sudtelgte (LeMars) 17-9, Sr. (Fall 1:11)
3rd Place Match
- Tamen Brand (Sioux City East) 15-16, Sr. over Carter Aldrich (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 25-11, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Desmond Grace (Sioux City North) 20-14, Jr. over Noah Thooft (Sioux City West) 11-13, So. (Fall 2:36)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 2nd Place – Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 3rd Place – Ryan Sadoski of LeMars
- 4th Place – Antonio Medina of Sioux City West
- 5th Place – Deven Bovee of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
- 6th Place – Chris Sanford of Sioux City East
1st Place Match
- Mitchell Joines (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 33-0, Sr. over Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 32-12, So. (TF-1.5 4:14 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
- Ryan Sadoski (LeMars) 17-16, So. over Antonio Medina (Sioux City West) 6-8, So. (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
- Deven Bovee (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-2, So. over Chris Sanford (Sioux City East) 8-25, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:47 (16-1))
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ayden Hoag of LeMars
- 2nd Place – Ke`Shawn Canady of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Liam Cleary of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 4th Place – Carlos Andrade of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – Reece Clausen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 6th Place – Cole Bertrand of Sioux City North
1st Place Match
- Ayden Hoag (LeMars) 27-4, Fr. over Ke`Shawn Canady (Sioux City East) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
- Liam Cleary (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 21-13, Jr. over Carlos Andrade (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-9, Fr. (Fall 1:19)
5th Place Match
- Reece Clausen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 6-18, So. over Cole Bertrand (Sioux City North) 3-21, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Sadoski of LeMars
- 2nd Place – Victor Bird of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Cale Clausen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 4th Place – Warren Summers of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – James Cleary of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 6th Place – Alex Contreras of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Riley Sadoski (LeMars) 23-9, Jr. over Victor Bird (Sioux City East) 13-8, Jr. (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match
- Cale Clausen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 23-24, Sr. over Warren Summers (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 17-22, So. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
- James Cleary (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 6-21, Fr. over Alex Contreras (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:10)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colton Hoag of LeMars
- 2nd Place – Nick Wells of Sioux City East
- 3rd Place – Kaden Dillavou of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- 4th Place – Naeron Bisse of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 5th Place – Mackinley Meisel of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
- 6th Place – Julio Santos of Sioux City West
1st Place Match
- Colton Hoag (LeMars) 26-4, Sr. over Nick Wells (Sioux City East) 21-11, So. (Fall 0:40)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Dillavou (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 13-12, So. over Naeron Bisse (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 8-16, So. (Fall 3:58)
5th Place Match
- Mackinley Meisel (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-2, Jr. over Julio Santos (Sioux City West) 5-11, Fr. (Fall 2:18)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Colin Hubbell of Bishop Heelan Catholic
- 2nd Place – Callan Grant of Sioux City North
- 3rd Place – Andrew Murra of LeMars
- 4th Place – Gabe Daniels of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
- 5th Place – Kaden Buss of Sioux City West
- 6th Place – Dezmond Groetken of Sioux City East
1st Place Match
- Colin Hubbell (Bishop Heelan Catholic) 23-6, Sr. over Callan Grant (Sioux City North) 20-10, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Andrew Murra (LeMars) 17-10, Sr. over Gabe Daniels (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 16-7, Jr. (Fall 4:45)
5th Place Match
- Kaden Buss (Sioux City West) 11-15, So. over Dezmond Groetken (Sioux City East) 7-11, So. (Fall 4:26)