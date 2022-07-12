SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
MRAC All-Conference (Baseball)
Co-Players of the Year:
Ian Gill – Bishop Heelan (Sr.)
Bryce Click – Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Sr.)
1st Team:
Aidan Sieperda – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Sr.)
Kaleb Gengler – Bishop Heelan – Pitcher (Sr.)
Ayden Hoag – Le Mars – Pitcher (So.)
Bryce Click – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Catcher (Sr.)
Ian Gill – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)
Aidan Martin – Council Bluffs AL – Infield (So.)
Sean Schaefer – Bishop Heelan – Infield (So.)
Tyler Lutgen – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Jr.)
Skylar Hansen – Sioux City West – Outfield (Sr.)
Brady Larson – Sioux City West – Outfield (Sr.)
Brady Baker – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (So.)
Cade Johnson – Sioux City East – Utility (Sr.)
Zach Lincoln – Council Bluffs AL – Utility (So.)
2nd Team:
Aidan Haukap – Sioux City East – Pitcher (Sr.)
Ayden Schrunk – Sioux City North – Pitcher (So.)
Brody Blake – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Jr.)
Steven Kling – Sioux City North – Catcher (So.)
Drew Benson – Sioux City West – Infield (Sr.)
Griff Rardin – Council Bluff AL – Infield (Fr.)
Shane Sanderson – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Jr.)
Cole Conlon – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Sr.)
Jackson Freebern – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (Sr.)
Braydon Lincoln – Council Bluffs AL – Outfield (Jr.)
Cal Eckstaine – Le Mars – Outfield (Sr.)
Easton Wheeler – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Jr.)
Teagan Kasel – Le Mars – Utility (So.)
MRAC All-Conference (Softball)
Player of the Year:
Ella Fitzpatrict – Bishop Heelan (Sr.)
1st Team:
Angel Shaw – Bishop Heelan – Pitcher (Jr.)
Brooklyn Ocker – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Fr.)
Natalie Rassmussen – Sioux City North – Catcher (So.)
Ella Fitzpatrick – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)
Maggie Allen – Le Mars – Infield (Sr.)
Addie Brown – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Sr.)
Brylee Hempey – Sioux City East – Infield (Sr.)
Kennedy Wineland – Sioux City East – Outfield (Sr.)
Shaeley Bose – Council Bluffs TJ – Outfield (Sr.)
Kenley Meis – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (Jr.)
Elise Evans-Murphy – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Jr.)
Olivia Mentzer – Sioux City East – Utility (So.)
2nd Team:
Holly Hansen – Council Bluffs AL – Pitcher (Jr.)
Lizzie Koonce – Le Mars – Pitcher (Jr.)
Gracie Bruening – Sioux City East – Catcher (So.)
Ataviah Van Buren – Sioux City North – Infield (Jr.)
Emma O’Neal – Council Bluffs AL – Infield (Sr.)
Marin Frazee – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Jr.)
Mariah Augustine – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)
Jayden Hargrave – Council Bluffs AL – Outfield (So.)
Chloe Buss – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Outfield (Jr.)
Payton Wright – Le Mars – Outfield (Jr.)
Emma Crooks – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Fr.)
Carley Steinspring – Council Bluffs TJ – Utility (Fr.)