SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

MRAC All-Conference (Baseball)

Co-Players of the Year:

Ian Gill – Bishop Heelan (Sr.)

Bryce Click – Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Sr.)

1st Team:

Aidan Sieperda – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Sr.)

Kaleb Gengler – Bishop Heelan – Pitcher (Sr.)

Ayden Hoag – Le Mars – Pitcher (So.)

Bryce Click – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Catcher (Sr.)

Ian Gill – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)

Aidan Martin – Council Bluffs AL – Infield (So.)

Sean Schaefer – Bishop Heelan – Infield (So.)

Tyler Lutgen – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Jr.)

Skylar Hansen – Sioux City West – Outfield (Sr.)

Brady Larson – Sioux City West – Outfield (Sr.)

Brady Baker – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (So.)

Cade Johnson – Sioux City East – Utility (Sr.)

Zach Lincoln – Council Bluffs AL – Utility (So.)

2nd Team:

Aidan Haukap – Sioux City East – Pitcher (Sr.)

Ayden Schrunk – Sioux City North – Pitcher (So.)

Brody Blake – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Jr.)

Steven Kling – Sioux City North – Catcher (So.)

Drew Benson – Sioux City West – Infield (Sr.)

Griff Rardin – Council Bluff AL – Infield (Fr.)

Shane Sanderson – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Jr.)

Cole Conlon – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Sr.)

Jackson Freebern – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (Sr.)

Braydon Lincoln – Council Bluffs AL – Outfield (Jr.)

Cal Eckstaine – Le Mars – Outfield (Sr.)

Easton Wheeler – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Jr.)

Teagan Kasel – Le Mars – Utility (So.)

MRAC All-Conference (Softball)

Player of the Year:

Ella Fitzpatrict – Bishop Heelan (Sr.)

1st Team:

Angel Shaw – Bishop Heelan – Pitcher (Jr.)

Brooklyn Ocker – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Pitcher (Fr.)

Natalie Rassmussen – Sioux City North – Catcher (So.)

Ella Fitzpatrick – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)

Maggie Allen – Le Mars – Infield (Sr.)

Addie Brown – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Infield (Sr.)

Brylee Hempey – Sioux City East – Infield (Sr.)

Kennedy Wineland – Sioux City East – Outfield (Sr.)

Shaeley Bose – Council Bluffs TJ – Outfield (Sr.)

Kenley Meis – Bishop Heelan – Outfield (Jr.)

Elise Evans-Murphy – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Jr.)

Olivia Mentzer – Sioux City East – Utility (So.)

2nd Team:

Holly Hansen – Council Bluffs AL – Pitcher (Jr.)

Lizzie Koonce – Le Mars – Pitcher (Jr.)

Gracie Bruening – Sioux City East – Catcher (So.)

Ataviah Van Buren – Sioux City North – Infield (Jr.)

Emma O’Neal – Council Bluffs AL – Infield (Sr.)

Marin Frazee – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Jr.)

Mariah Augustine – Bishop Heelan – Infield (Sr.)

Jayden Hargrave – Council Bluffs AL – Outfield (So.)

Chloe Buss – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Outfield (Jr.)

Payton Wright – Le Mars – Outfield (Jr.)

Emma Crooks – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Utility (Fr.)

Carley Steinspring – Council Bluffs TJ – Utility (Fr.)