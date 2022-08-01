SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The State baseball tournament put a bow on the season for most high schoolers, but one local American Legion team continues to stay on the diamond while making history in the process. The Moville Post 303 Futures claimed the Iowa Legion State title in Spencer on July 24th, qualifying them for their first trip to the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.

In just their second year of existence, the Futures are the first Sioux City metro team to advance to Legion regional play. Tryouts were held in the spring and feature some of the top talent through all classes among Siouxland, featuring names from Woodbury Central, Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen-St. Mary’s, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Hinton, and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Though many players on the roster have recently seen one another in opposing dugouts, it’s a group with plenty of rapport and have proven to be among the best in the Midwest.

The Post 303 Futures aim to keep their season alive in the six-team regional this Wednesday. First pitch of the first round matchup in Rapid City set for 9:30 a.m. against the Nebraska champion Millard South Post 374.