SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the softball player and pitcher-of-the-week for contests played April 11-17, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Katherine Wurtz of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports pitcher-of-the-week. Wurtz, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska, didn’t surrender an earned run during two conference wins. She struck out a combined eight in victories over Concordia and Doane. In all she allowed only three hits in 16 innings of work.