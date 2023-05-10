SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference released its all-conference awards, with a trio of local products earning spots on the GPAC All-Conference First Team.

Morningside catcher Jayson Willers was just one of two Mustangs to play in all 52 games this season. The sophomore registered a .389 batting average while leading the team in hits and home runs.

Northwestern pitcher Ryan Reynolds led the GPAC and is second in the nation in saves while teammate Dylan Kirkeby recorded a team-best 3.10 ERA.