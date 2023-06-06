SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The National Asscoation of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) unveiled its baseball All-American list today, and Morningside sophomore catcher Jayson Willers earned second-team honors.

Willers was a mainstay behind the dish for the Mustangs this spring, holding a .992 fielding percentage and allowing just 25 stolen bases while throwing out 21 runners. At the plate, Willers had even more fun. The Davenport, Iowa native batted .388 and .670 slugging with 80 hits in 206 at-bats. The heavy hitter swatted 32 extra-base hits, 13 home runs, and 62 total RBIs. He led the team in each of those categories.

Willers is the first baseball All-American for the Mustangs since Nate DeChaine earned Honorable Mention in 2018.