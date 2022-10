SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Morningside University junior Dijion Walls earned Great Plains Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors following his big game against Mount Marty.

The Hazelwood, Mo. native recorded four tackles and a pair of interception in Morningside’s 77-0 win. Walls returned his second interception for a 28-yard touchdown. This is the second time Walls has earned the honor this season.