Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside women’s basketball has plenty of weapons. Which one they’ll go with on any given night, however, isn’t always clear.

The Mustangs feature four players averaging over 12 points per game: Sierra Mitchell (17.8), Sophia Peppers (15.0), Chloe Lofstrom (12.4), and Taylor Rodenburgh (12.2). Their balanced attack keeps teams off balance most nights, with Morningside entering the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship round of 16 with a 29-5 record.

Morningside will face off with Carroll College (27-7) on Thursday at 3:00 at the Tyson Events Center for a spot in the national quarterfinals.