Morningside’s tournament run ends in the semifinals with 65-62 loss to Thomas More

Sierra Mitchell’s 27 points just weren’t enough on Monday night at the Tyson Events Center, as #5 Morningside fell to #1 Thomas More 65-62. After falling behind 16 points in the first half, the Mustangs rallied to bring the deficit to nine at the halftime break. In the third quarter, Morningside continued to hit threes to bring the game back tied. But every time the Mustangs got close, the Saints would respond to keep just ahead of the Mustangs. And with 1.8 seconds left in the game, an inbound play with a chance to tie failed, and Morningside’s journey came to an end.