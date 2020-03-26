Morningside’s Sykes named NAIA Coach of the Year

BOSTON, MA — Morningside College’s Jim Sykes is the recipient of the 2019-20 Don Meyer Award, which is presented annually to the top NAIA basketball coach, in honor of one of the sport’s winningest coaches.

Now in his 16th season, Skyes led Morningside to a 27-3 record, a third straight GPAC conference championship and a fourth straight trip to the NAIA tournament. The Mustangs were the top seed in their region (NAIA tournament) before the season was canceled.

In 38 seasons at Hamline, Lipscomb and Northern State, the legendary Meyer compiled an astounding 923-324 record. He led Lipscomb to the NAIA national championship in 1986, and coached the two highest-scoring players in the history of college basketball, John Pierce and Philip Hutcheson. Also, his 1989-90 team at Lipscomb won a record 41 games and was the highest scoring team in college history.

In 2010, he received the John Bunn Award at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Meyer retired from coaching in February 2010. Coach Meyer lost his long battle with cancer on May 18, 2014, at the age of 69.