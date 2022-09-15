KANSAS CITY, MO. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics today announced its Hall of Fame class for 2022-23 as part of National Awards Day. The inductees include longtime Morningside football coach Steve Ryan.



Ryan is the lone coach among the group of inductees, which includes former athletes Ramon Miller and Trevor Barry from Dickinson State University, Kirk Walker from Oklahoma City University, and Bobby Lashley from Missouri Valley College.



Ryan’s selection comes on the strength of a 208-41 record as of the conclusion of the 2021 season. His more than 20 years as head coach of the Mustangs has seen the program grow from a 5-5 team in its first season of NAIA competition to winning three national titles in the last four years, with undefeated records in those championship seasons. Ryan’s Mustangs have also claimed 11-straight league titles, with 12 GPAC Championships in his tenure.



Coach Ryan is a four time AFCA NAIA Coach of the Year and is a 10-time GPAC Coach of the Year.



The NAIA recognizes its Hall of Fame inductees throughout the year, with further details being released prior to the ceremony.

Courtesy of Morningside Athletics