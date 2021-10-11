Morningside’s Sims’ record setting day lands him GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-22 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week



Offense – Anthony Sims, Running Back (Morningside University)

Morningside running back Anthony Sims is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Sims, a senior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, set a new Morningside and GPAC single-game record for rushing touchdowns with six, five of which occurred in the first half. It was his third successive multiple-touchdown outing. On the day he romped for 203 yards on 12 carries for an impressive 16.9 yards per carry. The third-ranked Mustangs will travel to across town to take on Briar Cliff on October 16. Kick off will be at 1 pm.



Defense – Caydren Cox, Linebacker (Concordia University)

Concordia linebacker Caydren Cox is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Cox, a senior, from Beloit, Kansas notched two sacks and recovered a fumble as part of a 24-17 win at Jamestown. The fumble recovery led to a Concordia touchdown. Cox leads the Bulldogs with 6.5 sacks on the season. The Bulldogs host Dakota Wesleyan on October 16. Kick off will be at 1 pm.



Special Teams – Dalton Tremayne, Wide Receiver (Midland University)

Dalton Tremayne of Midland is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Tremayne, a senior from Ponca, Nebraska, began his day with a bang as he returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Midland’s 59-7 victory of Briar Cliff. With the Midland defense keeping the Chargers out of the endzone most of the day, he was limited in his return chances (1 kick return, 2 punt returns, 105 total yards) but set the tone for the day on the opening play. The Warriors have the week off and will next be in action on October 23 against Concordia. Kick off will be at 1 pm in Seward, Nebraska.