Morningside’s Schweigart, Carter honored with GPAC weekly awards

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University’s football program, in the wake of a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Dordt in a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ top 15 showdown Oct. 23, was lauded by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on its Player of the Week honors for Oct. 18-24.

Senior wide receiver Caleb Schweigart (Omaha, Neb.) was named Offensive Player of the Week. Junior placekicker Chase Carter (Knoxville, Iowa) was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week.

Schweigart corraled a pair of critical receptions in a final minute touchdown drive that led to a 34-28 triumph that kept the Mustangs tied for the conference lead. His first catch was a one-handed diving snare to take the ball inside the 10-yard-line, and the second was a touchdown catch in the left corner of the end zone with 43 seconds left. In all, he had seven catches for 108 yards (15.4 yards/catch) and totaled 175 yards of all-purpose offense.

Carter etched his name into the annals with an afternoon to remember at Elwood Olsen Stadium. He became just the third player in program history to convert four field goals in a game and was perfect in extra points to add to his national lead in made and attempted point-after tries. Carter also launched four of seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

The third-ranked Mustangs host Jamestown on October 30. Kickoff will be at 1 pm.