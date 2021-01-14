Morningside’s Sale’s 600th career win comes with several satisfying notes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When Jamie Sale made the cross-town switch from being Briar Cliff’s head women’s basketball coach to Morningside’s in 2001, he already had a penchant for winning in Sioux City, and now 20 years later, he’s both school’s career winning percentage leader.

On Wednesday night Sale’s GPAC leading Mustangs hosted Briar Cliff, the only team to beat them in conference play this season, with Sale one win away from hitting 600 for his career. And through one half of play, things looked pretty good for Sale to get that win, with a 13 point Morningside lead at halftime, that quickly became a 19 point advantage in the third quarter. It was after the lead grew, however, that the Chargers mounted a comeback attempt, going on a 15-3 run to make it a 52-45 game.

Sale promptly called a time out, told his team to not play nervous, and the rest handled itself as the #11 Mustangs came away with a 76-69 victory, their eighth in a row.

After the game, Morningside’s P.A. announcer told the crowd the win was Sale’s 600th career victory, as his players presented him with balloons that spelled out “600.” After the game, he talked about his thoughts on becoming the fifth active NAIA coach to reach the prestigious mark.

“To do it against Briar Cliff is special, because that’s where I starter, but it’s also special because this team is so fun to coach,” said Sale. “They’re unified, they work hard every game. So if I were to pick a team for the 600th one, this would be one of the teams.”

The Mustangs will look to extend their winning streak to nine games on Saturday when they travel to Concordia.