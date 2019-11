Morningside’s Ryan, Northwestern’s Kooima and Machacek take GPAC yearly awards

(Sioux City, Iowa) – The 2019 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Football All-Conference Team has been selected after a vote of the league coaches on Sunday, November 17.

Tyson Kooima of Northwestern has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Offensive Player-of-the-Year. Tanner Machacek of Northwestern was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year. Steve Ryan of Morningside College was named the Hauff Mid-America/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

Morningside was the regular season conference champion for 2019 finishing 9-0 in GPAC play and 10-0 overall. The Mustangs and regular season runner-up, Northwestern, qualified for the NAIA Football Championship Series which opens on Saturday, November 23, with first round action.

GPAC Football First Team Offense 2019

PositionName School Class Hometown

QB Tyson Kooima Northwestern JR Hull, Iowa

RB AP Ponder Morningside JR Omaha, Neb.

RB Jacob Kalogonis Northwestern SR Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

RB Levi Schoonhoven Dordt SR Hospers, Iowa

WR Shane Solberg Northwestern JR Boyden, Iowa

WR Reid Jurgensmeier Morningside JR Wahoo, Neb.

WR Bo Els Morningside SR Lincoln, Neb.

SLOT Addison Ross Morningside SR Carroll, Iowa

TE Austin Harris Midland SO Omaha, Neb.

OL Garrett Temme Morningside SR Petersburg, Neb.

OL Nate Nissen Morningside SR Spencer, Iowa

OL Paxton De Haan Northwestern SR Orange City, Iowa

OL Kory Woodruff Briar Cliff SO Sioux City, Iowa

OL Daniel Jahn Midland SR Omaha, Neb.

OL William Vander Woude Dordt SR Merced, Calif.

GPAC Football First Team Special Teams 2019

K Braxton Williams Northwestern SR Fort Madison, Iowa

P Camdon Griffiths Midland JR Omaha, Neb.

KRS Spencer Neugebauer Dakota Wesleyan JR Mitchell, S.D.

PRS Bo Els Morningside SR Lincoln, Neb.

GPAC Football First Team Defense 2019

Position Name School Class Hometown

DL Alex Paulson Morningside SR Buffalo Center, Iowa

DL Robert Robinson Briar Cliff JR Los Angeles, Calif.

DL Seth Maitlen Morningside SR Creston, Iowa

DL Trevor Havlovic Midland SO Prague, Neb.

DL Anthony Malone Doane SR Centennial, Colo.

DL David Kacmarynski Dordt JR Pella, Iowa

LB Joel Katzer Morningside SR Wellsville, Kan.

LB Tanner Machacek Northwestern SR Sioux Falls, S.D.

LB Lane Napier Concordia JR Bruno, Neb.

LB Sean Powell Northwestern SR Sioux Falls, S.D.

LB Jacob Katzer Morningside SR Wellsville, Kan.

DB Klayton Nordeen Morningside SR Alliance, Neb.

DB Alexander Johnson Briar Cliff SR Los Angeles, Calif.

DB Christian Harmon Midland SR Omaha, Neb.

DB Deion Clayborne Morningside SR Sioux City, Iowa

DB Dylan Snyders Northwestern SO Inwood, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Offensive Player-of-the-Year:Tyson Kooima (QB), Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year:

Tanner Machacek (LB), Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Football Coach-of-the-Year:

Steve Ryan, Morningside

GPAC Football Second Team Offense 2019

Position Name School Class Hometown

QB Joseph Dolincheck Morningside SO Bellevue, Neb.

RB Maximus Wold Midland FR Bellevue, Neb.

RB Anthony Sims Morningside JR Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

RB Carter Schiebout Dordt FR Orange City, Iowa

WR Spencer Neugebauer Dakota Wesleyan JR Mitchell, S.D.

WR Cayden Beran Concordia SO Hutto, Texas

WR Levi Jungling Dordt JR Pella, Iowa

SLOT Austan Daniels Midland SR Omaha, Neb.

TE Josh Fakkema Northwestern JR Blaine, Wash.

OL Grahm Kenobbie Northwestern JR Phoenix, Ariz.

OL Amari Beal Briar Cliff SR Los Angeles, Calif.

OL Riley Williams Midland SR Omaha, Neb.

OL Carter Baldwin Dordt SO Elk River, Minn.

OL Nicholas Loya Morningside JR Fremont, Calif.

OL Alex Huisman Dordt SO Pella, Iowa

GPAC Football Second Team Special Teams 2019

Position Name School Class Hometown

K Brett Zachman Dordt FR Leesburg, Fla.

P Izaak Myles Jamestown SO Apple Valley, Calif.

KRS Michael Storey Northwestern FR Spencer, Iowa

PRS Izaiah Celestine Doane JR Stockton, Calif.

GPAC Football Second Team Defense 2019

Position Name School Class Hometown

DL Aaron Rudloff Concordia SR Battle Creek, Neb.

DL Niklas Gustav Morningside JR Hamburg, Germany

DL Abdul Marei Hastings SR Houston, Texas

DL Vincent Corral Jamestown SO Gilbert, Ariz.

LB Peyton Bailey Briar Cliff SR Fairfield, Calif.

LB Derek Tachovsky Concordia SR Wilber, Neb.

LB Tyler Wagner Dakota Wesleyan SR Webster, S.D.

LB Jett Hampton Midland SR Paradise, Calif.

LB Robby Huddleston Briar Cliff SR Merced, Calif.

DB Connor Bosma Dordt JR Kimberly, Idaho

DB Peyton Mitchell Concordia JR Waverly, Kan.

DB Damond Brown Doane JR Phoenix, Ariz.

DB Dante Shipman Briar Cliff SR Compton, Calif.

DB DaeRon Jones Hastings SO Kansas City, Mo.

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff – Rashad Brown (KRS/PRS), Ricardo Toriz (DL)

Concordia – Zac Walter (LB), Lane Castaneda (P), Riley Bilstien (LB)

Dakota Wesleyan –Daniel Libolt (SLOT), Alan Murtic (DL), Cody Reichelt (LB)

Doane – Bryce Cooney (K), Ryan Homolka (DL)

Dordt –Noah Clayberg (QB), Justin Urquidez (OL), Nathan Kabongo (DB), Josh Mrazek (LB)

Hastings – Keiotey Stenhouse (WR), Steel Willis (DL)

Midland – Noah Oswald (QB)

Morningside – Sione Tuifua (TE), Chase Nelson (LB), Dom Barrett (DL) Jared Myers (SLOT)

Northwestern – TJ Jones (DL), Cade Moser (WR)

Jamestown – Aundre Purnell (DB), Garrett Mitchell (WR)