Morningside’s Ryan named AFCA NAIA Region Coach of the Year

Sioux City, Iowa – For the 11th time in his illustrious career, Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan has been named the American Football Coaches Association 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Region Four Coach of the Year. The announcement was made Monday, Dec. 6.

Ryan, who has garnered the last eight straight Region 4 awards, has led the No. 2-ranked Mustangs into their third national championship appearance in the previous four seasons. Morningside (13-0) faces Grand View College Saturday, Dec. 18, at Durham Co. Stadium in Durham, N.C., for the title.

His 11th all-time regional recognition ties him with long-time Penn State University head coach Joe Paterno for second on the list of most accolades. Legendary Mount Union University coach Larry Kehres has the all-time regional coach honor lead with 17.

Ryan now goes into the discussion for the NAIA Coach of the Year. That award will be announced Monday, Jan. 10.