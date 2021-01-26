Morningside’s Pottebaum, Rodenburgh sweep GPAC Player of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College)– Morningside College’s basketball programs swept the Week 10 Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, released Tuesday, Jan. 26
Sophomore guard Will Pottebaum (LeMars, Iowa) and junior forward Taylor Rodenburgh (Hawarden, Iowa) earned the accolades.
Pottebaum, the men’s honoree which was the second of the season for the league leaders, had a weekend to remember during the span of Jan. 18-24. En route to a personal single-game high 32 points during a 98-72 win over Midland University Jan. 23, he registered white-hot three-point shooting as part of a meteoric 80 percent effort for the week from beyond the arc. Pottebaum became the fifth player in program history to make eight or more three-pointers in a single game. His three-point field goal percentage was 88.9%, which is second-best in Morningside program history with at least six made three-point field goals in a game.
Rosenburgh, collecting the second award for the GPAC’s first-place dwellers, continued her critical role off the bench for the Mustangs, compiling her first career set of back-to-back 20-point-plus games, as the Mustangs extended their league lead to four games with wins number 10 and 11 in a row. She hit a stratospheric 71.4 percent from the field which included converting 77.7 percent from outside the arc while running a current string of made free throws to 14 straight.