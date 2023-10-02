SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following football players-of-the-week for games played the week of September 25-October 1, 2023.

Defense – Isaac Pingel, Linebacker (Morningside University)

Linebacker Isaac Pingel of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Pingel, a junior, from Spencer, Iowa, had a monster day as he led the Mustang defense in a 38-7 win over Doanbe. He accumulated 12 total tackles, including six solo tackles, a pair of sacks and five tackles for loss.

Special Teams – Stephen Leinen, Kicker (Dordt University)

Stephen Leinen of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Leinen, a freshman from Harlan, Iowa, converted on a school record and GPAC record 58-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half of Dordt’s 61-21 win over Hastings. He then added two more field goals, both from 47 yards, in the second half. In all he went 4-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on PATs and kicked off 11 times and had seven touchbacks.