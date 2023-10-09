SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Our local GPAC football teams have been dominating the conference Players of the Week awards through the first six weeks of the season as three of the last four weeks have all been won by local players.

Offensive Player of the Week: Morningside QB Cash Parker

Mustangs quarterback Cash Parker was named the Offensive Player of the Week, throwing for 287 yards and four touchdowns in #3 Morningside’s 62-6 home win over Concordia.

Defensive Player of the Week: Northwestern DB Cody Moser

Red Raiders defensive back Cody Moser registered his first multi-interception game of his career. The Rock Valley native also scored on an 85-yard pick-six, which is the fifth longest return in NWC program history. The Red Raiders junior has now recorded an interception in three consecutive games and leads the GPAC with five total INTs. #1 Northwestern defeated Hastings 45-7.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Morningside K Bryson Wilke

Morningside kicker Bryson Wilke was named the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Arizona native made all eight of his extra points and a pair of field goals, contributing 14 points in his team’s 62-6 win over Concordia.