SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Morningside Mustangs offense has shined early this season, totaling 79 points in the team’s first two games.

Junior wide receiver Zach Norton picked up GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after reeling in nine catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns in Morningside’s 49-21 win over #21 Dordt. The Sioux Falls native has totaled 14 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns through two games.