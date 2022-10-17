SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Morningside Mustangs wide receiver Zach Norton earned GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after his big performance in the top-ranked Mustangs’ win over Jamestown on the road.

Norton recorded 196 receiving yards on eleven catches in the Morningside win while scoring two touchdowns. Norton has been impactful all season long, totaling over 120 receiving yards per game while finding the end zone in five of Morningside’s six games.

The honor makes this the fourth time this season a Morningside player has won GPAC Offensive Player of the Week, as quarterback Joe Dolincheck earned the honor twice this year as well.