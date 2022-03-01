SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played February 21-27, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Sierra Mitchell, Morningside University (Guard)

Sierra Mitchell of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Mitchell, a senior from Pleasant Hill, Iowa, led the No. 6-ranked Mustangs to their second successive GPAC tournament championship game. In the opening two rounds she led the Mustangs in scoring with 30 and 16 points respectively. She also has now reached double-figures in scoring in 13 straight games.

Men – Mason Walters, University of Jamestown (Forward)

Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Walters, a sophomore from Jamestown, North Dakota, averaged a double-double as the Jimmies advanced to the GPAC championship game. He had 14 points and seven rebounds in an 83-59 road win at Dordt in the quarterfinals, and then had 25 points and 16 rebounds in UJ’s 81-56 home semifinal win over Dakota Wesleyan. Those totals moved him into 4th place on Jamestown’s all-time scoring list.