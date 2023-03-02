SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Mason Walters of The University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2022-23. Walters averaged 26.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Jimmies who went 25-5 overall and 15-5 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2022-23 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Trey Powers from Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Reggie Thomas of Hastings; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Trent Miller from Morningside. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

Hannah DeMars of The University of Jamestown has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2022-23. DeMars averaged 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Jimmies who went 21-8 overall and 16-6 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2022-23 include: Co-Defensive Players-of-the-Year Jada Campbell of Dakota Wesleyan and Kennedy Benne from Briar Cliff; Freshman-of-the-Year Macy Sievers of Dordt; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Co-Coaches-of-the-Year Bill Harmsen from Dordt and Thad Sankey from Jamestown. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.